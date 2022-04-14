Goldman (GS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS first-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $10.76 have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.61. However, the bottom line fell 42.2% from the year-earlier quarter.

The stock rose 1.5% during the pre-market trading, reflecting investors’ optimism regarding the better-than-expected results. Notably, the full-day trading session will display a clearer picture.

While strength in the Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution (“FICC”), wealth management, and consumer banking businesses acted as a tailwind, the bank’s results were hurt by lower debt and equity underwriting revenues.

Net earnings of $3.94 billion decreased 42% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Fall, Expenses Decline

Net revenues of $12.93 billion fell 27% from the year-ago quarter. Nonetheless, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.28 billion.

Total operating expenses declined 18% year over year to $7.72 billion.

Provision for credit losses was $561 million against a net benefit of $70 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Performance Mixed

The Investment Banking (IB) division generated revenues of $2.4 billion in the reported quarter, down 36% year over year. Results reflect a decline in underwriting revenues, with a marginal rise in financial advisory revenues more than offsetting equity and debt underwriting revenues. Corporate lending revenues improved 37% from the prior-year quarter.

The Global Markets division recorded revenues of $7.87 billion, up 4% year over year. The uptick indicated a rise in net revenues in FICC (up 21%) due to higher intermediation net revenues. However, a decline in equities revenues (down 15%) was recorded due to lower equities intermediation.

The Consumer and Wealth Management division’s revenues were $2.1 billion, 21% higher than the year-ago figure. Increased revenues from wealth management (up 19%) and consumer banking (up 30%) resulted in the upsurge.

The Asset Management division recorded revenues of $546 million, indicating an 88% year-over-year decline. The downside resulted from notably lower net revenues in equity investments, as well as lending and debt investments.

Firmwide assets under supervision were $2.39 trillion, up 8.6% year over year.

Capital Position Weak, Profitability Declines

As of Mar 31, 2022, the standardized Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.4%. The figure was down from the prior-year quarter’s 14.3%. The company’s supplementary leverage ratio was 5.6% as of Mar 31, 2022, down from the prior-year quarter figure of 6.5%.

Also, return on average common shareholders’ equity (on an annualized basis) decreased sequentially to 15% in the reported quarter.

Capital Deployment Update

In the quarter under review, Goldman returned $1.21 billion of capital to common shareholders. This included 1.4 million share repurchases worth $500 million and common stock dividends of $711 million.

Conclusion

Goldman’s quarterly results were mixed. Lower net revenues in the Asset Management and IB segments were concerning. While its well-diversified business, apart from its core IB operations, will ensure earnings stability going forward, macroeconomic uncertainty and fears will likely weigh on the financial performance.

