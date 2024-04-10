Goldman (GS) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs (GS) to post quarterly earnings of $8.66 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. Revenues are expected to be $12.89 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Goldman metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio' at 15.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total' should arrive at $2,850.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,672 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 66.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Leverage ratio' will reach 6.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Alternative investments' will likely reach $297.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $268 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Equity' of $685.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $597 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Fixed income' reaching $1,096.90 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,047 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment banking' will reach $1.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total non-interest revenues' stands at $11.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.44 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest Income' will reach $1.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Goldman have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

