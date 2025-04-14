Goldman (GS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported revenue of $15.06 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $14.12, compared to $11.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $12.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Goldman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Book Value Per Share : $344.20 versus $343.93 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $344.20 versus $343.93 estimated by five analysts on average. Assets Under Supervision (AUS) - Total : $3,173 billion versus $3,187.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3,173 billion versus $3,187.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Standardized Capital Rules - Common equity tier 1 capital ratio : 14.8% versus 15% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14.8% versus 15% estimated by three analysts on average. Leverage ratio : 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.

: 5.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.5%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- FICC : $4.40 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $4.40 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Equity investments : -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -102.3%.

: -$5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -102.3%. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Consumer platforms : $611 million versus $621.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $611 million versus $621.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Equities : $4.19 billion versus $3.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change.

: $4.19 billion versus $3.76 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.6% change. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Private banking and lending : $725 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $750.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $725 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $750.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Net Revenues- Platform Solutions- Transaction banking and other : $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.

: $65 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Net Revenues- Global Banking & Markets- Advisory : $792 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $954.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%.

: $792 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $954.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.7%. Net Revenues- Asset & Wealth Management- Total: $3.68 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.

Shares of Goldman have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

