Goldman (GS) Outshines QTD: Will the Rally Continue in 2H20?

Shares of Goldman Sachs GS have appreciated 41.1%, quarter to date, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 24.5%) as well as the Zacks Investment Bank industry’s growth of 35%.



This impressive price performance is backed by the anticipated rebound in U.S. economy in the second half of this year on positive economic data, along with likely support from fee income on improvement in trading and investment banking performance.



Resilient global equity markets and positive economic data signal that the worst scenario of the economic downturn is soon to be over. Despite the U.S.-China tensions, civil disorder and fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections to hit the nation soon, the steady reopening of states and cities, along with anticipations of an economic recovery has been keeping investors’ hopes high.



With the Federal Reserve likely to keep interest rates near-zero this year, banks are anticipated to benefit from rise in demand for loans in the upcoming period. Moreover, fundamentally, solid prospects, driven by revenue growth, expense management, steady capital-deployment activities and technology advancement seem to be the reasons for this stellar performance.







Factors in Detail



The key source of Goldman’s earnings stability is its business diversification. Notably, the bank has been undertaking initiatives to boost the GS Bank’s business, with its acquisition of the online deposit platform of GE Capital Bank in April 2016. It also rolled out a digital consumer lending platform — Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Additionally, the company is likely to benefit from its exposure to the fast-growing exchange-traded funds (ETF) market.



In addition, Goldman’s solid global position and completed M&As will likely lend it a further edge over peers. Moreover, the bank benefited from its prudent expense-reduction initiatives over the past few years. Remarkably, the company completed an expense initiative and generated nearly $900 million of run-rate savings. The company is focused on improving efficiency while maintaining strong franchise and investing in new opportunities.



Driven by a solid capital position, Goldman remains committed toward enhancing shareholders’ value on steady capital-deployment activities. The company’s approved 2019 capital plan includes up to $7 billion in repurchases and $1.8 billion in total common stock dividends beginning third-quarter 2019 through second-quarter 2020. Following the approval, the bank increased its quarterly dividend to $1.25 in July 2019. Notably, the company has temporarily suspended share buybacks through the second quarter of 2020, following the “unprecedented challenge” from the coronavirus pandemic.



Amid the coronavirus crisis and its impact on economy, Goldman holds a total debt level of $545.9 billion as of Mar 31, 2020, which has been volatile for the past few quarters. Further, its debt-capital ratio, currently 0.71, below the industry’s average of 0.74, has remained stable. Therefore, the company’s earnings stability and strong cash position indicate a lower credit risk and a lesser likelihood of default of interest and debt repayments if the economic situation worsens.



Apart from this, Goldman is part of the industry, which currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #83 (top 33%).



Additionally, estimates for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been witnessing upward revisions, of late. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings moved north.



Goldman’s earnings jumped 7.81% annually over the last three to five years. The earnings growth momentum is anticipated to continue in the near term as well. Also, the company recorded an average positive earnings surprise of 4.54%, over the trailing four quarters.



