Goldman (GS) Mulls to Open Paris Trading Hub as Brexit Nears

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS is mulling to open a stock trading venue in Paris by Jan 4, 2021, with a view of continuation of services to customers despite a no-deal Brexit. Per a Bloomberg article, the company has put forth an application to French regulators.

The platform will go by the name SIGMA X, and function as a dark pool and periodic auction book. Dark pools empower trading securities, derivatives and other financial instruments privately.

SIGMA X will trade EU stocks across 15 markets, and Goldman’s original share trading unit in London will continue to list both U.K. and EU stocks. The company is yet to decide on the number of employees to be shifted to Paris.

"We want to ensure that our clients continue to have access to all of our key liquidity sources post-Brexit," said Liz Martin, Goldman's global co-head of futures and equities electronic trading.

The Trade recently reported that Goldman’s SIGMA X MTF has expanded product offerings to the emerging markets as well, including Czech Republic and Hungary.

Apart from Goldman, other financial institutions have also started implementing Brexit contingency plans and relocating staff to Paris, Dublin, as well as other financial hubs in the continent.

Paris, particularly, has been chosen widely as a hub for investment bank sales and trading. Bank of America BAC is buying a new trading floor to allocate as much as 1,000 staff. Also, in January, JPMorgan Chase JPM purchased a second office in Paris with a view of shifting euro-related trading operations out of London due to Brexit. Furthermore, HSBC Holdings HSBC is also moving as many as 1,000 jobs to France from Canary Wharf.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock have gained 21.1% over the past six months compared with 35.3% rally of the industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.