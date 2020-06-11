Goldman (GS) Bags $1B in Commodities Revenues From Oil Slump

The Goldman Sachs Group’s GS commodities unit pocketed more than $1 billion as revenues through May this year despite such turbulent times, per a Bloomberg article.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that though other commodities, including natural gas, power and precious metals contributed,most of the support came from oil trading.

Since the breakout of the novel coronavirus in China, oil prices have been sliding. The outbreak, which led to travel restrictions and lockdown in most countries, impacted the demand for fuel. Further, prices tumbled as Saudi Arabia initiated a price war and boosted its oil production significantly in retaliation to Russia’s refusal to lower its crude production. Hence, oil witnessed one of the most vicious selloffs in history, with oil prices trading in the low 20s in March.

Qin Xiao, who oversees Goldman’s trading business in Singapore, anticipated a fall in oil prices and therefore positioned the company short on oil. Thus, he was able to reap gains from the position when the pandemic started to spread in Asia and the prices fell by about two-thirds in the first three months of 2020.

At the same time, Anthony Dewell, London-based trader, conducted successful trades, anticipating a fall in the West Texas Intermediate futures market in April as storage tanks filled and prices moved toward zero.

The commodities trading business was once Goldman’s most active unit and a significant contributor of profits until tighter regulation curbed the risks it could take on proprietary bets. However, with the market volatility returning on the coronavirus scare, the company’s first-quarter results were aided by strong underwriting business, and higher Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution revenues.

Also, Reuters reported that Goldman’s Marcus has been attracting so many applications for new accounts that the company had to temporarily stop accepting them.

"We've really seen our growth accelerate under lockdown as people hold off on discretionary spending and take time to reorganise their finances and get the best deal for their money," the article quoted Des McDaid, leader of Marcus U.K.'s operations.

Our Take

While Goldman is on track to remodel its business into a more profitable one, it continues to face probes and queries from several federal agencies, and a few foreign governments for businesses conducted during the pre-crisis period. These are likely to keep costs elevated.

