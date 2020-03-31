Goldman gives staff 10 days paid family leave due to coronavirus -memo

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs GS.N is offering employees 10 days of paid family leave to care for children or elderly parents who are at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was seen by Reuters.

Several banks have been extending extra paid time-off to employees, as the flu-like virus has shut down schools and forced many to stay at home.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chris Reese)

