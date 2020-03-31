US Markets

Goldman gives staff 10 days paid family leave due to coronavirus -memo

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs is offering employees 10 days of paid family leave to care for children or elderly parents who are at home during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo sent to staff on Tuesday that was seen by Reuters.

Several banks have been extending extra paid time-off to employees, as the flu-like virus has shut down schools and forced many to stay at home.

Most Popular