US Markets
GS

Goldman flags Archegos-related lawsuits as potential legal risks

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Matt Scuffham Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it had been sued for alleged insider trading related to the Archegos meltdown earlier this year, flagging the lawsuits as potential legal risks in a filing on Monday.

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N said it had been sued for alleged insider trading related to the Archegos meltdown earlier this year, flagging the lawsuits as potential legal risks in a filing on Monday.

The lawsuits were filed by shareholders of three companies - Vipshop Holdings Ltd VIPS.N, GSX Techedu Inc GOTU.N and Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME.N - and accuse the bank of selling shares in these companies based on "material nonpublic information regarding the liquidation of Archegos' position", according to the filing.

Goldman was one of several banks that had lent to Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, which defaulted on margin calls earlier this year, triggering a fire sale of stocks including those in ViacomCBS VIAC.O and Discovery Inc DISCA.O.

Global banks lost over $10 billion when the fund blew up, with Switzerland's Credit Suisse CSGN.S the hardest hit among its lenders.

The three lawsuits were filed last month in a federal court in New York, and seek unspecified damages, Goldman said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS VIPS GOTU TME VIAC DISCA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular