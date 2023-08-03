News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman expects $400 mln costs tied to FDIC's 'special assessment' fee

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 03, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on special assessment fee in paragraphs 3 and 4

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group GS.N said on Thursday it expected pre-tax costs of up to $400 million to pay the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's (FDIC) "special assessment" fee.

The expense would be recognized entirely in the quarter in which the rule is adopted, the investment bank said in a regulatory filing.

The fee would go towards replenishing a deposit insurance fund that was drained of billion of dollars after three banks failed earlier this year.

In May, the FDIC said large U.S. lenders would bear most of the cost of refilling the fund. While the fee applies to all banks, it was usually lenders with more than $50 billion in assets that would cover over 95% of the cost, the regulator said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.