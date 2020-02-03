US Markets

Goldman downgrades Exxon to 'sell', slashes returns outlook

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Goldman Sachs downgraded ExxonMobil to "sell" following disappointing fourth-quarter results, as the Wall Street bank forecasted the oil and gas company will meet only half of its targeted returns by 2025.

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs downgraded ExxonMobil XOM.N to "sell" following disappointing fourth-quarter results, as the Wall Street bank forecasted the oil and gas company will meet only half of its targeted returns by 2025.

Irving, Texas-based Exxon's results missed Wall Street's recently lowered estimates, with earnings sliding to $5.6 billion from $6 billion a year ago as weak oil and gas prices, sliding refining and chemicals profit margins offset a sharp increase in oil and gas production.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods described the margin weakness as "a short-term impact".

But Goldman said its decision to downgrade Exxon from "neutral" stemmed from "lack of free cashflow limiting capital returns, and risk to long-term return on capital employed (ROCE)targets".

Goldman said it saw "clear downside" to Exxon's target of reaching 15% ROCE by 2025, with its own modelling now showing 8% ROCE due to lower downstream margins, lower crude oil prices and risks to execution of projects.

Goldman lowered Exxon's share price target from $72 to $59. Exxon shares closed at $62.1 on Friday.

Exxon vs Shell 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/2OcZRsP

Oil Majors' cashflowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38Yak3g

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Ed Osmond)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular