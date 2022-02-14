Markets

Goldman Deepens ESG Investment

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Goldman Deepens ESG Investment

ESG ETFs continue a fire streak and every single Wallstreet mainstay is launching funds as fast as they can. Goldman launched their latest fund this week Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF which will be traded with the ticker GCLN. It will hopefully capitalize on the US transition to clean energy with a strong focus on equities. ESG has a strong track record as last year 13 ESG index funds with large caps crushed the S&P 500 with an almost 30% return. Goldman thinks the ESG movement is just in its infancy and this fund is a long-term strategy.

Finsum: The rapid growth in ESG funds is starting to teeter on bubble territory, but that bubble could pop a long time from now.

  • Goldman Sachs
  • esg
  • SRI
  • carbon

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular