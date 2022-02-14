Goldman Deepens ESG Investment

ESG ETFs continue a fire streak and every single Wallstreet mainstay is launching funds as fast as they can. Goldman launched their latest fund this week Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF which will be traded with the ticker GCLN. It will hopefully capitalize on the US transition to clean energy with a strong focus on equities. ESG has a strong track record as last year 13 ESG index funds with large caps crushed the S&P 500 with an almost 30% return. Goldman thinks the ESG movement is just in its infancy and this fund is a long-term strategy.

Finsum: The rapid growth in ESG funds is starting to teeter on bubble territory, but that bubble could pop a long time from now.

