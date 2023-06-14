News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs - sources

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

June 14, 2023 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu, Selena Li for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group GS.N is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets environment weighs on Wall Street banks' dealmaking and trading revenues.

The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.