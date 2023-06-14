Goldman cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs - sources

HONG KONG, June 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group GS.N is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets environment weighs on Wall Street banks' dealmaking and trading revenues.

The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday, said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

