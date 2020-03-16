Goldman closes health clinic at NYC headquarters on worries worker has COVID-19

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N told employees on Monday that a worker in the bank's health center at its New York headquarters is suspected to have contracted COVID-19, according to a memo seen by Reuters and verified by the bank.

The bank said that the health center at its 200 West Street office in Manhattan was closed on Monday for deep cleaning, and that it will reopen on Tuesday.

The individual worked at the bank's clinic on Friday afternoon and began feeling ill on Saturday night, according to the bank.

The individual has not yet been confirmed to have the flu-like virus. The person works for Premise Health.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

