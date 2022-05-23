US Markets
Goldman CEO says 'devastated' by fatal subway shooting of employee

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon said he was "devastated" by the fatal shooting of one of the bank's staff on the New York subway, calling it a "senseless tragedy".

Daniel Enriquez was fatally shot on a Manhattan-bound Q train, the bank said in the statement. Enriquez had joined Goldman Sachs’ Global Investment Research division in 2013.

"Daniel Enriquez was a dedicated and beloved member of the Goldman Sachs family for nine years," Solomon said in a statement. "He worked diligently to support our Macro Research team in New York and epitomized our culture of collaboration and excellence. We are devastated by this senseless tragedy and our deepest sympathies are with Dan’s family at this difficult time.”

Kenneth Corey, NYPD's chief of department, gave details of the shooting on Sunday, saying a man had been fatally shot in the chest while riding on a New York City subway car earlier in the day. It was the latest in a series of random attacks in the city's transit system.

