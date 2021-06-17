US Markets
Goldman-backed SPAC to take Mirion Tech public in $2.6 bln deal

June 17 - Nuclear measurement company Mirion Technologies Inc said on Thursday it will go public through a merger with a blank-check vehicle backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, in a deal that values the combined entity at $2.6 billion.

