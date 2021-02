Goldman appoints Swati Bhatia, David Stark to lead roles in consumer banking

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N on Monday appointed former PayPal executive Swati Bhatia and insider David Stark to leadership roles in its consumer banking unit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Bhatia, formerly the chief payments risk officer at digital payments company Stripe, will serve as the head of the bank's direct to consumer business, Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

She also held leadership roles at PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O and credit card firm Capital One Financial Corp COF.N.

Stark, a Goldman Sachs partner since 2018 and who has played a crucial role in the launch of the company's consumer banking unit Marcus, will lead large partnerships, the bank said.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

