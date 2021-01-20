Goldman and Morgan Stanley return to bond primary for TLAC funding

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , January 20 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the latest US money-center banks to access the high-grade primary post fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Goldman Sachs, rated A3/BBB+/A, launched a US$5.5bn three-part bond that includes two fixed-rate notes and a floater.

The US$2.5bn 11-year non-call 10 and a US$2.5bn two-year non-call one fixed-rate bonds landed at 90bp and 35bp over Treasuries, respectively, in from initial price thoughts in the area of Treasuries plus 110bp and 45bp. The US$750m two-year non-call one floating-rate note launched at 41bp over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

The bonds will serve as total loss absorbing capacity for the bank and mark just the second time Goldman Sachs has ever priced TLAC funding at the 10-year part of the curve, according to IFR data.

"Of all the money center banks, Goldman Sachs has been most aggressive in staying short for TLAC issuance – i.e. 3NC2 and 2NC1 at the holding company," one syndicate banker away said. "Most others are focused further out the curve to reduce refinancing risk."

By contrast, Morgan Stanley continues to go long with its TLAC funding offering its first 30-year bond in the format and third at the 10-year part of the curve, IFR data shows.

Morgan Stanley is shopping 31NC30s in the area of 115bp over Treasuries, 11.25NC10.25s at 105bp over and 3NC2s at 55bp-60bp over.

Last year, Morgan Stanley raised US$22bn in the high-grade primary, twice as much as Goldman Sachs, which raised just US$11.3bn, according to IFR data.

However, Goldman Sachs was particularly active in the last two months of 2020 pricing US$5.5bn across three separate transactions following a six-month hiatus in the bond market.

Some of that late-year issuance was to get in ahead of some US$18bn of funding needs to refinance 2021 maturities and those efforts are continued with Wednesday's bond, according to research firm CreditSights.

Strong earnings reports from both banks are propelling them in the the market.

Goldman Sachs beat earnings estimates by a wide margin when it reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, largely driven by a surge in investment banking revenue – particularly a 195% jump in equity underwriting year over year.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley announced fourth-quarter results Wednesday morning and posted a 57% rise in profit during the quarter driven by a surge in equity trading and a rebound in M&A advisory fees.

The deals follow on from Wells Fargo's successful US$3.51bn rate-reset preferred debut on Tuesday, which tightened well through price progression and garnered a US$9.1bn order book.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran)

