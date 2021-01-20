Goldman and Morgan Stanley raise US$13bn in TLAC funding

Adds Morgan Stanley launch details

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , January 20 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley combined to raise US$13bn in the US high-grade primary on Wednesday as US money-center banks access the market post fourth-quarter earnings reports.

Morgan Stanley, rated A2/BBB+/A, raised US$7.5bn in a three-part trade while Goldman Sachs, rated A3/BBB+/A, launched a US$5.5bn three-part bond that includes two fixed-rate notes and a floater.

Goldman Sachs launched a US$2.5bn 11-year non-call 10 and a US$2.5bn two-year non-call one at 90bp and 35bp over Treasuries, respectively, in from initial price thoughts in the area of Treasuries plus 110bp and 45bp. The US$750m two-year non-call one floating-rate note launched at 41bp over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

The bonds will serve as total loss absorbing capacity for the bank and mark just the second time Goldman Sachs has ever priced TLAC funding at the 10-year part of the curve, according to IFR data.

"Of all the money center banks, Goldman Sachs has been most aggressive in staying short for TLAC issuance – i.e. 3NC2 and 2NC1 at the holding company," one syndicate banker away said. "Most others are focused further out the curve to reduce refinancing risk."

By contrast, Morgan Stanley continues to go long with its TLAC funding offering its first 30-year bond in the format and third at the 10-year part of the curve, IFR data shows.

Morgan Stanley launched a US$2bn 31NC30, US$2.5bn 11.25NC10.25 and US$3bn 3NC2 at 97bp, 85bp and 40bp over Treasuries in from IPTs in the area of Treasuries plus 115bp, 105bp and 55bp-60bp, respectively.

Last year, Morgan Stanley raised US$22bn in the high-grade primary, twice as much as Goldman Sachs, which raised just US$11.3bn, according to IFR data.

However, Goldman Sachs was particularly active in the last two months of 2020 pricing US$5.5bn across three separate transactions following a six-month hiatus in the bond market.

Some of that late-year issuance was to get in ahead of some US$18bn of funding needs to refinance 2021 maturities and those efforts are continued with Wednesday's bond, according to research firm CreditSights.

Strong earnings reports from both banks are propelling them in the the market.

Goldman Sachs beat earnings estimates by a wide margin when it reported fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, largely driven by a surge in investment banking revenue – particularly a 195% jump in equity underwriting year over year.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley announced fourth-quarter results Wednesday morning and posted a 57% rise in profit during the quarter driven by a surge in equity trading and a rebound in M&A advisory fees.

"Morgan Stanley’s two announced deals (E*Trade, which closed late in 2020, and Eaton Vance, which will close in 2021) further accelerate the business model shift towards more stable fee income," CreditSights noted in a report. "Ratings are beginning to reflect the combination of Morgan Stanley's earnings performance and strategic execution, with an upgrade from Moody’s to A2, and a potential further upgrade to A1."

The deals follow on from Wells Fargo's successful US$3.51bn rate-reset preferred debut on Tuesday, which tightened well through price progression and garnered a US$9.1bn order book.

