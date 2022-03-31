Personal Finance

Goldman Acquires Robo Advisor Fintech Company

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Goldman Acquires Robo Advisor Fintech Company

Goldman Sachs is acquiring NextCapital, a quickly growing fintech company that provides digital advice targeting corporate retirement plans. This is one of Goldman’s five largest asset management acquisitions and will aim to develop relationships with corporate employees. This will also provide a stable source of revenue which plays nicely with its more traditional trading activities. Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan are both ratcheting up acquisitions in fintech that offer better relationships with corporate employees. Next Capital is a little over eight years old and has raised $85 million in its most recent funding round.

Finsum: This could form the foundation of a relationship between many employees in the US and GS providing an avenue for future clients.

  • goldman
  • robo advisor
  • models
  • wealthtech

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

    QATest drush Bearsamplevideo-test1

    Mar 23, 2022

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular