Goldlion Holdings Welcomes New Independent Director

Goldlion Holdings (HK:0533) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited has appointed Mr. Johnny Chan as an independent non-executive director, effective November 19, 2024. Mr. Chan will also serve as chairman of the nomination committee and member of the audit and remuneration committees. His extensive experience in private equity and consulting is expected to bring valuable insights to the company.

