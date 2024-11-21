Goldlion Holdings Suspends Trading Amidst Key Announcement

Goldlion Holdings (HK:0533) has released an update.
Goldlion Holdings Limited has temporarily halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as the company prepares to release significant inside information related to takeovers and mergers. Investors are eagerly awaiting further announcements to understand the potential impact on the company’s stock performance.
