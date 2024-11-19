News & Insights

Goldlion Holdings Reveals Board Members and Committees

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Goldlion Holdings (HK:0533) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings has announced its current Board of Directors and the composition of its key committees, reflecting a strong governance structure. The company is led by Executive Director Mr. Tsang Chi Ming, Ricky, who also serves as Chairman and CEO. With a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, Goldlion Holdings demonstrates a balanced leadership team to drive its strategic goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

