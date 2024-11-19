Goldlion Holdings Reveals Board Members and Committees

Goldlion Holdings (HK:0533) has released an update.
Goldlion Holdings has announced its current Board of Directors and the composition of its key committees, reflecting a strong governance structure. The company is led by Executive Director Mr. Tsang Chi Ming, Ricky, who also serves as Chairman and CEO. With a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors, Goldlion Holdings demonstrates a balanced leadership team to drive its strategic goals.
