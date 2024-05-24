News & Insights

Goldlion Holdings’ AGM Sees Key Resolutions Passed

May 24, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Goldlion Holdings (DE:GLH) has released an update.

Goldlion Holdings Limited successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 24th, where all proposed resolutions were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders via poll. The AGM also saw the retirement of Mr. Ngan On Tak as an independent non-executive Director and changes in the Board’s committee composition, with Ms. Lo Wing Sze stepping in as the new chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

