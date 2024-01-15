Goldilocks is alive and well in the sterling market

By Alun John

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Last week's UK GDP report was the ultimate in Goldilocks data - not too hot and not too cold. Maybe this week's jobs and inflation data will finally help sterling traders to fine-tune their interest-rate models.

The pound is sitting just below a near-five month high of $1.2825 versus the dollar hit late December, and at the firmer end of its recent range versus the euro, on assumptions that the BoE will be something of a laggard when it comes to rate cuts.

Whether the Bank of England will lag peers in the United States and Europe when it comes to rate cuts is the key question for the British currency.

Markets are currently pricing around 120 basis points of rate cuts by the BoE in 2024, with the first one most likely in May.

In contrast, markets expect around 150 bps of cuts from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, and expect the Fed to start cutting in March and the ECB in April.

The difference is justified by British inflation being stickier than in both the U.S. and Europe, and the British economy being somewhat more resilient than European peers.

Some analysts think the BoE could hold on even longer. BofA strategists in a Friday note said they expected the first cut in August. Their takeaway from the BoE's last meeting in December is "rate setters are looking for very strong evidence before changing their bias from further hikes."

After all, three BoE policy makers voted for a further rate increase in December.

"If the market moves towards our scenario the pricing out of rate cuts should be supportive for GBP," say BofA.

Friday's data did little to alter the outlook, showing Britain's economy grew slightly more strongly than expected in November, but remains at risk of slipping into a mild recession.

In fact, it did so little to change it that the daily percentage move in sterling/dollar of around 0.07% was the second smallest this year.

The latest data from the U.S. markets regulator did, however, show speculators added to their modest bullish bets on sterling for a second week in a row GBPNETUSD=.

The net long sterling position grew by nearly $500 million, or 37%, to $1.646 billion. Just two months ago, speculators held a short sterling position worth around $2.166 billion.

The focus now turns to Tuesday's earnings data and Wednesday's CPI and to whether they can help prove, or put to bed, those expectations for the Bank of England.

They may not.

"Both should show price pressures continuing to cool at the margin. All told, the rate of disinflation will be welcomed by policymakers, though is unlikely to be sufficient to spark rate cuts any time soon in our view," say analysts at Monex Europe, a commercial FX specialist.

Of course, there is always the potential for something else to come along and take the focus away from carry - effectively interest rate differentials - for sterling.

"The fragile state of UK public finances, current account deficits, the Spring Budget on March 6th and a looming general election are event risks that need to be considered. As a general rule, if any of these factors come to dominate the carry signal then GBP is vulnerable," say BofA.

