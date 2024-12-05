GoldHaven Resources Closes Private Placement, Gains Meeting Relief

GoldHaven Resources (TSE:GOH) has released an update.
GoldHaven Resources has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $475,000 to support exploration and general operations. Additionally, the company has received temporary relief from delivering proxy-related materials due to a postal strike affecting their annual general meeting preparations.
