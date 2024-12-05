GoldHaven Resources Closes Private Placement, Gains Meeting Relief

GoldHaven Resources (TSE:GOH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

GoldHaven Resources has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $475,000 to support exploration and general operations. Additionally, the company has received temporary relief from delivering proxy-related materials due to a postal strike affecting their annual general meeting preparations.

For further insights into TSE:GOH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.