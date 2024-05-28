GoldHaven Halts Uranium Project, Focuses on BC Exploration

GoldHaven Resources (TSE:GOH) has released an update.

GoldHaven Resources Corp., a Canadian junior exploration company, has terminated its option agreement with Ameranium on the Powerline Uranium Project in Arizona, effective June 26, 2024. The company continues to focus on exploration at its Smoke Mountain property in Central British Columbia, where a new mineralization trend has been discovered. GoldHaven emphasizes the importance of proactive stakeholder engagement and fostering beneficial relationships with Indigenous rightsholders.

