Goldentree Asset Management Cuts Stake in Valaris (VAL)

Fintel reports that Goldentree Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.17MM shares of Valaris Limited (VAL). This represents 2.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.46MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 70.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.61% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valaris is $95.71. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 21.61% from its latest reported closing price of $78.70.

The projected annual revenue for Valaris is $1,882MM, an increase of 27.65%. The projected annual EPS is $3.60, an increase of 54.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.86%, an increase of 18.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.40% to 63,703K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 1.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oak Hill Advisors holds 9,425K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 3,450K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,989K shares, representing an increase of 42.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 80.35% over the last quarter.

Lodbrok Capital LLP holds 3,427K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,481K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 508.88% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,336K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares, representing an increase of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 43.65% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Investment Management holds 2,608K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,722K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 21.40% over the last quarter.

Valaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services. The Company owns, operates, and manages rig fleets and provides drilling services. Valaris serves customers worldwide.

