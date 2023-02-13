Goldentree Asset Management Cuts Stake in Noble (NE)

Fintel reports that Goldentree Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.70MM shares of Noble Corporation (NE). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.16MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 92.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noble is $52.02. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of $42.70.

The projected annual revenue for Noble is $2,464MM, an increase of 162.28%. The projected annual EPS is $3.57, an increase of 55.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is a decrease of 102 owner(s) or 35.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.18%, a decrease of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 76.26% to 9,810K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 4,689K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,323K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 34.15% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 895K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 21.92% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 686K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares, representing an increase of 13.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NE by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VENAX - Vanguard Energy Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 545K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing an increase of 52.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 124.91% over the last quarter.

Noble Corp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

