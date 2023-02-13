Goldentree Asset Management Cuts Stake in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)

Fintel reports that Goldentree Asset Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.62MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 0.81MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.33% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natural Resource Partners is $97.92. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 81.33% from its latest reported closing price of $54.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Resource Partners. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRP is 0.20%, an increase of 87.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 4,837K shares. The put/call ratio of NRP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,141K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 64.17% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,028K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,028K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 84.71% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 427K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 221K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 39.44% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 71K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRP by 27.62% over the last quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Declares $0.75 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $54.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.61%, the lowest has been 3.85%, and the highest has been 17.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.19 (n=223).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Natural Resource Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

