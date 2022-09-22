Golden Sun Education Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GSUN) largest shareholder, CEO Xueyuan Weng sees holdings value fall by 10.0% following recent drop

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And following last week's 10.0% decline in share price, insiders suffered the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Golden Sun Education Group, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqCM:GSUN Ownership Breakdown September 22nd 2022

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Golden Sun Education Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Golden Sun Education Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely. NasdaqCM:GSUN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 22nd 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Golden Sun Education Group. With a 22% stake, CEO Xueyuan Weng is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 11% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Golden Sun Education Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Golden Sun Education Group Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a US$260m stake in this US$496m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 48% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Golden Sun Education Group you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

