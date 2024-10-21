News & Insights

Golden State Mining’s Annual Meeting Highlights Key Decisions

October 21, 2024 — 07:39 pm EDT

Golden State Mining Ltd. (AU:GSM) has released an update.

Golden State Mining Ltd. is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 22, where key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of Greg Hancock as a director, and the approval of a 10% placement facility for equity securities. This meeting will provide shareholders with an opportunity to influence the company’s strategic decisions and future growth plans.

