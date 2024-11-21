Golden State Mining Ltd. Secures Strong Shareholder Support

Golden State Mining Ltd. (AU:GSM) has released an update.
Golden State Mining Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of Mr. Greg Hancock as a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. This outcome reflects a positive investor sentiment towards the company’s strategic direction.
