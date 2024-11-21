News & Insights

Stocks

Golden State Mining Announces Director Departure

November 21, 2024 — 11:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden State Mining Ltd. (AU:GSM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden State Mining Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Damien Paul Kelly, effective November 22, 2024. Kelly’s interests included substantial holdings in fully paid ordinary shares and options with Advanced Capital Management Pty Ltd and Dooma Holdings Pty Ltd. This change in leadership may influence the company’s strategic direction and investor interest.

For further insights into AU:GSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.