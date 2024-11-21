Golden State Mining Announces Director Departure

Golden State Mining Ltd. (AU:GSM) has released an update.
Golden State Mining Ltd. has announced the departure of Director Damien Paul Kelly, effective November 22, 2024. Kelly’s interests included substantial holdings in fully paid ordinary shares and options with Advanced Capital Management Pty Ltd and Dooma Holdings Pty Ltd. This change in leadership may influence the company’s strategic direction and investor interest.
