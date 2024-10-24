News & Insights

Golden State Mining Advances Gold Exploration Strategy

October 24, 2024

Golden State Mining Ltd. (AU:GSM) has released an update.

Golden State Mining Ltd. is making strides in gold exploration with progress on its Canning Hill project and a renewed focus on the Yule gold potential. The company is leveraging independent geological expertise to identify untapped opportunities and refine its exploration strategy, aiming to enhance shareholder value. Golden State Mining remains committed to reviewing and optimizing its project portfolio to ensure efficient resource allocation.

