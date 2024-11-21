Golden State Mining Addresses Reporting Oversight

Golden State Mining Ltd. (AU:GSM) has released an update.

Golden State Mining Ltd. has acknowledged an oversight in their reporting obligations, specifically the delayed filing of Appendix 3Y forms related to the expiration of directors’ unlisted options. The company has committed to adhering to disclosure timelines in the future as per ASX Listing Rule 3.19A, ensuring transparency in director-related security movements.

