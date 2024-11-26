Golden Spike Advances Drilling Efforts in Newfoundland

Golden Spike Resources Corp (TSE:GLDS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden Spike Resources Corp. has completed its initial drilling at the Steep Brook target and is now focusing on its next priority area, Lode 9, at the Gregory River Property in Newfoundland. The company successfully drilled five holes, uncovering mineralization zones, and has moved the drill rig to begin operations at Lode 9. Early results show promise, and the company is eager to share more findings as they become available.

For further insights into TSE:GLDS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.