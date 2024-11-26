Golden Spike Advances Drilling Efforts in Newfoundland

Golden Spike Resources Corp (TSE:GLDS) has released an update.
Golden Spike Resources Corp. has completed its initial drilling at the Steep Brook target and is now focusing on its next priority area, Lode 9, at the Gregory River Property in Newfoundland. The company successfully drilled five holes, uncovering mineralization zones, and has moved the drill rig to begin operations at Lode 9. Early results show promise, and the company is eager to share more findings as they become available.
