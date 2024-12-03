Golden Sky Minerals Boosts Market Presence with New Campaign

Golden Sky Minerals (TSE:AUEN) has released an update.
Golden Sky Minerals Corp. has partnered with Capitaliz, a digital marketing firm, to enhance its corporate profile andglobal marketawareness through a comprehensive three-month marketing campaign. This collaboration will utilize multiple channels, including social media and influencer outreach, to strengthen Golden Sky’s presence in international markets.
