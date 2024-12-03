News & Insights

Golden Sky Minerals Boosts Market Presence with New Campaign

December 03, 2024 — 01:38 pm EST

Golden Sky Minerals (TSE:AUEN) has released an update.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. has partnered with Capitaliz, a digital marketing firm, to enhance its corporate profile andglobal marketawareness through a comprehensive three-month marketing campaign. This collaboration will utilize multiple channels, including social media and influencer outreach, to strengthen Golden Sky’s presence in international markets.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
