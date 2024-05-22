News & Insights

Golden Shield Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Marudi

May 22, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (TSE:GSRI) has released an update.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. has reported promising results from its 2024 diamond drilling campaign at the Marudi Mountain Property, uncovering significant gold deposits. Highlights include a 23m section at Mazoa Hill with an average of 4.16 g/t gold, and a near-surface 25m section at Pancake Creek prospect averaging 3.01 g/t gold. The discoveries, which also feature a new gold-mineralized shear zone, signal both the high-grade potential of the deposits and the need for further exploration.

