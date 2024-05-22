Golden Shield Excels in Gold Exploration

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (TSE:GSRI) has released an update.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. has reported encouraging results from its 2024 diamond drilling campaign at Marudi Mountain, with significant gold finds at Mazoa Hill and Pancake Creek. The company highlighted a 23-meter section with 4.16 g/t gold at Mazoa Hill and a 25-meter surface section with 3.01 g/t gold at Pancake Creek, underscoring the potential for further exploration. These results build on the company’s previous three years of exploration and suggest the presence of high-grade gold zones and a newly discovered gold-mineralized shear zone at Pancake Creek.

