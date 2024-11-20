Golden Share’s Strategic Agreements with Delta and Lipari

Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSE:GSH) has released an update.

Golden Share Resources Corporation has entered into a Property Purchase Agreement with Delta Resources Limited, granting Delta a 100% interest in the Elwood property in Ontario. Additionally, Golden Share has extended its Share Exchange Agreement with Lipari Diamond Ltd. to the end of 2024 to finalize regulatory requirements. These strategic moves highlight Golden Share’s active engagement in property transactions and partnerships.

