News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Ridge Secures $950K Credit Facility for Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 09:03 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (TSE:GLDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. has entered into a credit facility agreement to advance up to $950,000 to MM Group Ltda., as part of its strategic acquisition of an 80% interest in the company. The loan, secured against MMG’s assets, carries an 8% interest rate and is expected to see an initial advance of $250,000 by mid-December 2024. This move highlights Golden Ridge’s commitment to expanding its interests in mineral properties while its stock trading remains halted pending the completion of this transaction.

For further insights into TSE:GLDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.