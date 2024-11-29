Golden Ridge Secures $950K Credit Facility for Acquisition

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd (TSE:GLDN) has released an update.

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. has entered into a credit facility agreement to advance up to $950,000 to MM Group Ltda., as part of its strategic acquisition of an 80% interest in the company. The loan, secured against MMG’s assets, carries an 8% interest rate and is expected to see an initial advance of $250,000 by mid-December 2024. This move highlights Golden Ridge’s commitment to expanding its interests in mineral properties while its stock trading remains halted pending the completion of this transaction.

