Golden Resources Reports Loss Amid Rising Costs

Golden Resources Development International Limited reported a net loss of HK$2.43 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, a significant downturn from a profit of HK$83.12 million during the same period in 2023. The company’s revenue slightly increased to HK$1.038 billion, but higher costs and revaluation deficits impacted overall profitability. Despite the loss, the total comprehensive income improved due to positive foreign exchange differences and property revaluation gains.

