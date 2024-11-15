Golden Resources Faces Profit Warning Amid Rising Costs

Golden Resources Development International Limited (HK:0677) has released an update.

Golden Resources Development International Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of approximately HK$4.6 million for the half-year ending September 2024, a significant drop from the HK$82.3 million profit during the same period in 2023. This downturn is primarily due to a HK$13.9 million deficit from the revaluation of investment properties and increased selling and distribution costs. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the company’s interim results are still being finalized.

For further insights into HK:0677 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.