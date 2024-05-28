News & Insights

Golden Rapture Sets Forth Upcoming Private Placement

May 28, 2024 — 01:39 pm EDT

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (TSE:GLDR) has released an update.

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation announces a private placement slated for June 3, 2024, offering up to 400,000 Flow-Through Units at $0.25 each and 833,333 Non-Flow-Through Units at $0.18 each, both with 36-month warrants. This financial move aims to fund exploration and development in NW Ontario and bolster general working capital, without significant insider participation or control shifts in the company.

