Golden Rapture Sets Forth Upcoming Private Placement

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation announces a private placement slated for June 3, 2024, offering up to 400,000 Flow-Through Units at $0.25 each and 833,333 Non-Flow-Through Units at $0.18 each, both with 36-month warrants. This financial move aims to fund exploration and development in NW Ontario and bolster general working capital, without significant insider participation or control shifts in the company.

