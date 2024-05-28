News & Insights

Golden Rapture Mining to Spotlight at RMEC

May 28, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (TSE:GLDR) has released an update.

Golden Rapture Mining Corporation announces its participation in the upcoming Resource Mining & Exploration Conference where CEO Richard Rivet will present an update on the company’s prospects. Investors will have the opportunity for a real-time Q&A after the presentation, highlighting the interactive nature of the event. The conference aims to connect companies with investors, and Golden Rapture is set to make a significant impression.

