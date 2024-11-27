News & Insights

Stocks

Golden Ocean Reports Strong Q3 Performance Amid Market Volatility

November 27, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Golden Ocean Group Limited reported a net income of $56.3 million for Q3 2024, reflecting strong performance despite market volatility. The company continues to optimize its fleet by selling older vessels and renewing its share buy-back program, while also securing refinancing for six Newcastlemax vessels. With a modern fleet and a positive market outlook, Golden Ocean is well-positioned to deliver strong returns to shareholders.

For further insights into GOGL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.