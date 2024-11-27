Golden Ocean Reports Strong Q3 Performance Amid Market Volatility

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) has released an update.

Golden Ocean Group Limited reported a net income of $56.3 million for Q3 2024, reflecting strong performance despite market volatility. The company continues to optimize its fleet by selling older vessels and renewing its share buy-back program, while also securing refinancing for six Newcastlemax vessels. With a modern fleet and a positive market outlook, Golden Ocean is well-positioned to deliver strong returns to shareholders.

