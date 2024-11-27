Golden Ocean reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 38c

Reports Q3 revenue $260.62M, consensus $204.16M. Peder Simonsen, interim CEO and CFO, commented: “Golden Ocean (GOGL) delivered strong performance with achieved market rates significantly above the indexes for the third quarter. This is attributable to our modern, fuel-efficient fleet, strong commercial capabilities, and industry leading low cash-break-even. We continue to execute on our strategy of divesting older and less efficient tonnage at attractive valuations. The macro and geopolitical environment creates volatility in the financial markets and freight market impacting sentiment, despite healthy trading volumes across all commodities. Looking ahead, the freight market is expected to benefit with tonne-mile growth, with the strong iron ore and bauxite exports out of Brazil and Guinea to Asia being the main driver. Combined with a healthy vessel supply outlook we remain optimistic for the years to come. With a modern fleet and strong balance sheet, Golden Ocean is well positioned to generate strong cash flow and attractive returns to our shareholders.”

