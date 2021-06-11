Golden Ocean Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 53% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Golden Ocean Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Ocean Group is:

2.7% = US$47m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Golden Ocean Group's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Golden Ocean Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.0%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. In spite of this, Golden Ocean Group was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 26% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Golden Ocean Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 29% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:GOGL Past Earnings Growth June 11th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Golden Ocean Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Golden Ocean Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 79% (implying that it keeps only 21% of profits) for Golden Ocean Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Golden Ocean Group has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 54% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Golden Ocean Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.