Golden Ocean Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GOGL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Golden Ocean Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Ocean Group is:

18% = US$349m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Golden Ocean Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Golden Ocean Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 37% seen over the past five years by Golden Ocean Group. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Golden Ocean Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:GOGL Past Earnings Growth December 24th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is GOGL fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Golden Ocean Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 77% (implying that it keeps only 23% of profits) for Golden Ocean Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Golden Ocean Group has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 67%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Golden Ocean Group's future ROE will be 17% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Golden Ocean Group's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

