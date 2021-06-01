Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 02, 2021

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GOGL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.97, the dividend yield is 10.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOGL was $9.97, representing a -8.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.89 and a 231.23% increase over the 52 week low of $3.01.

GOGL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). GOGL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOGL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GOGL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GOGL as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 29.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GOGL at 1.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.